BYLINE: Doctor Discusses Concerning Social Media Trends
Dominic Lucia, MD, at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center, answers common patient questions and reacts to the latest medical research.
- What are some trends or challenges on social media that struck you as bad advice? (SOT@ :14, TRT 1:03)
- Why are teens especially susceptible to participating in trends and challenges they see on the internet? (SOT@ 1:25, TRT :56)
- What kinds of conversations should parents be having with their children about these challenges and trends? (SOT@ 2:30, TRT :52)
- Video b-roll begins @ 3:31, TRT :21
To request an interview or find health story ideas, please visit the Health News for Journalists page on the Baylor Scott & White Newsroom.