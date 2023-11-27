Doctor Discusses Increase In Viruses During The Holiday Season

David Winter, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health explains why viruses increase during the holidays and what you need to know.
What Your Viewers Will Learn:
- Flu infection is at its highest level in 10 years.
- Less than 25% of adults have received a flu shot.
- How viruses spread.
- How soaking in a hot bath can help fight infections.
- The U.S. government offering free COVID tests.
