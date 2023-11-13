BYLINE: Link Between Sleep and Gut Health

Carol Nwelue, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, answers common patient questions and reacts to the latest medical research.

  • New research suggests our sleep and gut health are linked. What is this about? (SOT@ :14, TRT :35)
  • Do we know why a healthy gut and good sleep are connected? (SOT@ :58, TRT :34)
  • Why is gut health important? (SOT@ 1:40, TRT :38)
  • Why is getting enough sleep important? (SOT@ 2:26, TRT :55)
  • Video b-roll begins @ 3:30, TRT 1:06

