BYLINE: Doctor discusses protecting your eyes during an eclipse.
Newswise — Calvin Eshbaugh, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, discusses protecting your eyes during an eclipse.
What You Need to Know:
- If you stare at the sun during an eclipse, you could cause permanent vision damage.
- Beware of fake solar eclipse glasses.
- Sunglasses are not recommended.
- Making a pinhole camera can be a safe viewing option.
- Eye damage still can occur if looking through a camera or phone.
For interviews or health story ideas, visit Baylor Scott & White’s Health News For Journalists page.
Media outlets can use this content for editorial purposes. Contact Deke Jones, director of media relations, at [email protected] or 214-820-6722 for queries.