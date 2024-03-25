Newswise — Calvin Eshbaugh, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, discusses protecting your eyes during an eclipse.

What You Need to Know:

If you stare at the sun during an eclipse, you could cause permanent vision damage.

Beware of fake solar eclipse glasses.

Sunglasses are not recommended.

Making a pinhole camera can be a safe viewing option.

Eye damage still can occur if looking through a camera or phone.

