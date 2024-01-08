BYLINE: Gratitude Can Improve Your Overall Health
Tresa Mcneal, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, says gratitude can benefit your health in a number of ways.
What You Need to Know:
- Gratitude can improve sleep, decrease stress levels and decrease inflammation.
- The practice of gratitude can help your mental health.
- Consider keeping a gratitude journal.
- Share gratitude with others in writing or in person.
