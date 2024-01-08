BYLINE: Gratitude Can Improve Your Overall Health

Tresa Mcneal, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, says gratitude can benefit your health in a number of ways.

What You Need to Know:

  • Gratitude can improve sleep, decrease stress levels and decrease inflammation.
  • The practice of gratitude can help your mental health.
  • Consider keeping a gratitude journal.
  • Share gratitude with others in writing or in person.

For interviews or health story ideas, visit Baylor Scott & White’s Health News For Journalists page.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Cardiovascular Health Mental Health Mindfulness
KEYWORDS
Gratitude Mental Health Journal journaling Mindfulness Meditation cardiovascuar health Physical Health kindness Stress Stress & Anxiety Stress and Anxiety Sleep Stress and Sleep
View All Latest News