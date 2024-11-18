Newswise — A 2024 survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine reveals that 51% of Americans have never discussed their sleep with a health professional. The AASM advises that talking about sleep concerns can help doctors identify underlying problems and potentially diagnose a sleep disorder.

“Over half (54%) of Americans believe that they don’t get enough sleep yet they do not volunteer this information when they meet with their health care providers,” said Dr. Kin M. Yuen, a sleep physician who serves on the AASM’s Advocacy Committee. “We must redefine what is acceptable, which is to optimize our health, sleep and nutrition. Talking about sleep habits and concerns should be part of every health encounter.”

Some patients who discuss sleep with their health care professionals are unable to receive the help that they need. The survey indicates 17% of people have had trouble getting care for a sleep disorder or sleep problem because their health insurance plan declined to pay for the service.

“Ideally, everyone struggling with healthy sleep should receive the care that they need,” said Yuen. “Sleep is essential to health and treating a sleep disorder can be the key to better health and well-being.”

But how should patients talk to their doctor about sleep? The AASM recommends:

Track Your Sleep: Keep a sleep diary, or use a sleep tracker, to help you and your doctor understand your typical sleep pattern and sleep duration. Mention Sleep: When booking your appointment or when you arrive, mention that you want to discuss your sleep concerns during the appointment. Discuss Symptoms: Tell your doctor about the key features of your sleep problem, such as snoring, difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep, restless legs in the evening or at night, or excessive daytime sleepiness. Ask Questions: If you are taking a medication, ask your doctor if it can cause sleep problems as a side effect. If so, ask if you should either take the medication at a different time of day or try a different medication.

Come prepared with questions or concerns so you and your doctor can work together to take action and make a treatment plan. Your doctor may refer you to an AASM-accredited sleep center. For more information about how to talk to your doctor about sleep, or to find a local AASM-accredited sleep center near you, please visit sleepeduation.org.

About the Survey

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine commissioned an online survey of 2,006 adults in the U.S. The overall margin of error fell within +/- 2 percentage points with a confidence interval of 95 percent. Fieldwork took place between May 16-24, 2024. Atomik Research is an independent market research agency.

About the American Academy of Sleep Medicine

Established in 1975, the AASM advances sleep care and enhances sleep health to improve lives. The AASM has a combined membership of 12,000 accredited sleep centers and individuals, including physicians, scientists and other health care professionals who care for patients with sleep disorders. As the leader in the sleep field, the AASM sets standards and promotes excellence in sleep medicine health care, education and research (aasm.org).