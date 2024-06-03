Newswise — Florida is now the first state that will allow doctors to perform c-sections outside of hospitals. The law which was passed this spring says advanced birth centers can perform low-risk cesarean deliveries. The law does not define what constitutes a low-risk c-section delivery.

Some of the qualifications for the birth centers include, staffing 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, employing two medical directors, one obstetrician and one anesthesiologist and must have at least one surgical suite.

According to the CDC, 36 percent of births in 2021 in the state of Florida were c-section deliveries.

