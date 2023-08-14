Newswise — Bethesda, Md. – What was previously known as the Uniformed Services University’s (USU) Center for Neuroscience and Regenerative Medicine has been rebranded, and will now be known as the Military Traumatic Brain Injury Initiative, or MTBI2 for short. The new name reflects the program’s alignment within the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), as well as its specialized expertise in traumatic brain injury.

Since 2009, the joint federal research program has conducted more than 135 studies and enrolled more than 9,000 research participants geared towards studying traumatic brain injuries of all severities and causes. The newly rebranded center is also one of USU’s many research programs, focused on supporting the overall wellness of service members and their families. Taking a multidisciplinary approach, MTBI2 is also the only DoD organization that conducts clinical and translational research that spans all traumatic brain injury severities, paying special focus on the minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months after injury – moments that are crucial to lessening the long-term impact of these injuries.

“MTBI2’s ultimate goal is to develop scientific solutions that help service members impacted by traumatic brain injuries live their healthiest and fullest lives. And, for me, that’s deeply personal. I’ve treated countless service members with traumatic brain injuries stateside and abroad. I’ve seen the lasting effects service members can experience with these injuries,” said Director of MTBI2 Army Lieutenant Colonel (Dr.) Bradley Dengler. “We’re focused on quick, easy-to-use, and accurate scientific tools and treatments that’ll help medical personnel advise commanders on when service members can return to duty, and when far forward providers should initiate treatments.”

The rebrand includes a newly designed logo, as well as a refreshed website. For more information about MTBI2 visit https://mtbi2.usuhs.edu.