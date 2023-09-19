Newswise — Researchers representing 32 different projects have been awarded Fiscal Year 2024 Large-Scale Research (LSR) project funding from the Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory (EMSL), a Department of Energy, Office of Science user facility sponsored by the Biological and Environmental Research (BER) program.

The awarded projects support research in EMSL’s three science areas—environmental, biological, and computational sciences. Featured among the projects are studies looking at atmospheric aerosols, wildfires, and drought.

Scientists with LSR project funding have up to two years of access to EMSL’s world-class expertise and instrumentation.

Learn about each of the projects in a feature article on the EMSL website.