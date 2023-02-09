Newswise — The University of Delaware's Treatment Efficacy & Language Learning Lab is currently running a study looking at children who have difficulty learning or using language, with no known cause. This condition is called Developmental Language Disorder.

DLD affects ~2 kids in every classroom. Some symptoms of DLD include difficulty using little parts of speech like prepositions and pronouns, using the correct verbs/tenses, saying and understanding longer sentences, and learning and using new vocabulary words.

In this study we want to know:



What types of language supports can parents consistently provide within home routines?



Do children learn language better from their caregiver than when an SLP provides the same language supports?

Where is this study?

Online! This is a national, virtual study. You can participate from a device in any quiet location in your home. This study is being conducted by researchers at the University of Delaware and University of Maryland.

Who can participate?

Children may be eligible if they:

are 4 to 9 years old

have language impairment, delay, or disorder as their primary diagnosis

hear and speak English at home and school

do not have a diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder, hearing loss, intellectual disability, motor disability, brain injury, chromosomal disorder, motor disability, and/or psychiatric disorder

have technology that will allow us to work over the internet

What happens during this study?

We will meet with you to review paperwork related to the study, complete questionnaires about eligibility, and confirm your internet connection. Then we will meet with you and your child at your convenience for 1-3 screening visits via Zoom to determine if your child fits the criteria for participating in the study. If your child is eligible for the study we will ask if you wish to continue into the intervention phase of the study and review the time commitment for that again. We will meet 1-3 more times to complete pretesting and then your child will be randomly assigned to one of four conditions:

recast therapy provided by SLP

book reading provided by SLP

recast therapy provided by parents

book reading provided by parents

Children will receive language supports through completion of their assigned condition for 10 weeks. During this period some parents will be trained and coached to learn the language support strategies. All parents will use a LENA device to record on 16 days. Then, children complete 2 – 3 post-test visits so we can see what they have learned. Though many children can participate semi-independently, we find that it is helpful to have a caregiver present to support participation, particularly during the testing visits.

Children will be paid between $15 and $380 for participating in the study, depending on how many visits they complete.

Contact us