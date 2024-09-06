Research Alert

Newswise — Article title: The bottlenose dolphin (Tursiops truncatus): A novel model for studying healthy arterial aging

Authors: Yara Bernaldo de Quirós, Sophia A. Mahoney, Nicholas S. VanDongen, Nathan T. Greenberg, Ravinandan Venkatasubramanian, Pedro Saavedra, Gregory Bossart, Vienna E. Brunt, Zachary S. Clayton, Antonio Fernández, Douglas R. Seals

From the authors: “We demonstrate that unlike serum of mid-life/older adult humans, age-matched dolphin serum elicits a higher endothelial function ex vivo in young mouse carotid arteries, suggesting that the circulating milieu of bottlenose dolphins may be geroprotective.

This study is highlighted as one of September’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Heart and Circulatory Physiology, September-2024

