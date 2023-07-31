Newswise — Anna Dick, NP, for pediatrics at Baylor Scott & White Health, discusses the importance of your child’s exam for the upcoming school year.

  • Why are back-to-school exams important?  ([email protected] :14, TRT :27)
  • What will my provider look for and speak to my child about at our back-to-school exam? ([email protected] :50, TRT :45)
  • Do back-to-school exams differ from sports physicals? ([email protected] 1:41, TRT :32)
  • Is it too soon to schedule a back-to-school appointment? ([email protected] 2:22, TRT :20)

