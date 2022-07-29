Below are some of the latest articles that have been added to the Drug Resistance channel on Newswise.

One-two punch: Researchers discover sophisticated mechanism that bacteria use to resist antibiotics

Researchers Find Link Between Genetic Mutations and Cancer Treatment Resistance

New findings may reduce the risk of infection for patients with urinary catheters

Feeding Dogs Raw Meat Associated with Increased Presence of Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria

Hidden Genes May Be Tapped for New Antibiotics

Familiarity Breeds Exempt: Why Staph Vaccines Don’t Work in Humans

Highly Antibiotic-Resistant Strain of MRSA That Arose in Pigs Can Jump to Humans

Researchers find deadly fungus can multiply by having sex, which could produce more drug-resistant, virulent strains

Computer Simulations of Proteins Help Unravel Why Chemotherapy Resistance Occurs

Scientists Show How Fast-Growing Bacteria Can Resist Antibiotics

Common Drug-Resistant Superbug Develops Fast Resistance to ‘Last Resort’ Antibiotic

 

