It's sleep awareness week, according to the National Sleep Foundation. It’s important to understand how sleep deprivation can impact your health. Most people recognize that if they don’t get enough sleep, their mood and memory will suffer the next day. Scientists have studied how irregular sleep patterns affect our glymphatic system, the waste management system that regulates toxins that can cause dementia and cognitive problems. Below are some of the latest headlines that have been added to the Sleep channel on Newswise.

March 17 World Sleep Day: Are You Getting Enough Sleep? Probably Not

#WorldSleepDay Sleep experts from University of Michigan Health available for interviews'

Not getting enough sleep could blunt antibody response to vaccination, leaving you more vulnerable to infection

Spanish physicists disagree with the Sleep Society and endorse the time change in the USA

Re-establish consistent sleep patterns to adjust to daylight saving time

Dim lights before bedtime to reduce risk of gestational diabetes

Trouble falling asleep at bedtime or in the middle of the night? It could impact your risk for developing dementia

Erratic sleep patterns linked to elevated blood pressure in teens with extra belly weight

Acid glia in REM sleep: Stronger acid response in epileptic mice

Sleep too much or too little and you might get sick more, scientists find

Impact of racism and inequities on African Americans’ sleep and well-being

Poor sleep exacerbates the development of multiple chronic diseases among Chinese and Korean Americans

Watch weekend tech as teens settle into school

Humans don't hibernate, but we still need more winter sleep