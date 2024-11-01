Newswise — CHICAGO (November 1, 2024) – People with diabetes have good reason to look on the bright side when it comes to diabetic eye disease, thanks to significant advancements in early detection and treatment and expert care from retina specialists that can help people with the condition preserve and even improve their vision, according to the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS).

“Diabetes can silently damage a person’s most precious sense, their sight, before symptoms even appear. That’s why everyone with diabetes should focus on their eyesight and receive regular dilated eye exams,” said ASRS President J. Michael Jumper, MD, FASRS. “Losing sight from diabetes-related eye disease is not a foregone conclusion. There is hope, including advances in early detection and treatment spearheaded by retina specialists that can help people with diabetes enjoy healthy vision for a lifetime.”

Nearly 40 million Americans have diabetes, a chronic condition stemming from the body’s inability to regulate blood glucose, or blood sugar, levels. Having diabetes raises the risk of issues with or damage to the heart, kidneys, nerves, and the eyes. In fact, nearly half of people with diabetes will develop diabetic retinopathy, a complication of diabetes that causes damage to the blood vessels of the retina and is the leading cause of irreversible blindness in working-age Americans. An estimated 9.6 million people in the United States have diabetic retinopathy. Diabetic macular edema (DME), which can be caused by diabetic retinopathy, occurs when fluid builds up in the macula, the central part of the retina. If left untreated, DME can also lead to vision loss or blindness. DME impacts approximately 750,000 Americans.

A retina specialist helped ensure that Joe, who has Type 2 diabetes, can clearly see his favorite Chicago sports teams play after he experienced symptoms of diabetic eye disease. A dilated eye exam and specialized imaging uncovered signs of diabetic macular edema, which caused blurred vision in Joe’s left eye. His retina specialist developed a tailored treatment plan, and with regular intravitreal injections or eye injections, Joe can be found in the stands cheering on his favorite teams with nearly 20/20 vision.

During November’s Diabetic Eye Disease Awareness Month, the American Society of Retina Specialists encourages people with diabetes, their friends, and loved ones to learn more about diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema and prioritize their eye health to protect and preserve vision.

Unseen Factors Can Increase Risk of Developing Diabetic Eye Disease. Awareness of diabetic retinopathy risks is crucial to protecting vision. Anyone who has diabetes—including Type 1, Type 2, and gestational diabetes—is at risk of developing diabetic retinopathy. Additional factors that can increase the risk include:

Disease duration: the longer you have diabetes, the greater the risk of developing diabetic retinopathy

Poor control of blood sugar levels over time

Hypertension (high blood pressure)

Kidney disease

High cholesterol levels

Pregnancy

Keep Signs and Symptoms Top of Mind to Reduce Risk of Retinal Damage. Many people have diabetic retinopathy for a long time without symptoms. By the time symptoms occur, substantial damage may have happened. Symptoms may include:

Blurred or distorted vision

Difficulty reading

The appearance of spots—commonly called “floaters”—in your vision

A shadow across the field of vision

Eye pressure

Difficulty with color perception

People who develop diabetic macular edema may also experience blurred or double vision and increased eye floaters.

Advanced Retinal Imaging is a Game-Changer for Early Detection. Retina specialists have pioneered and have access to the newest, most advanced imaging technologies, allowing for earlier diagnosis, closer monitoring, and breakthrough treatment approaches that can help save sight. In addition to dilated eye exams, where drops in the eyes make the pupils dilate (open widely) to allow a better view of retinal tissue, retina specialists use advanced technologies to detect and manage diabetic retinopathy, including:

Optical coherence tomography (OCT) provides highly detailed cross-sectional images of the retina that show its thickness, helping determine whether fluid has leaked into retinal tissue.

Fundus photography, or ultra-widefield fundus photography of the back of the eye, helps detect and document diabetic retinopathy. These photos make it easier for the physician to monitor the disease on follow-up visits to determine if it worsens.

Fluorescein angiography (FA), a diagnostic technique that uses a dye injected into the bloodstream and a highly specialized camera to evaluate blood flow within the retina and the rest of the eye.

Treatment Advances Continue to Improve Prospects of Stopping Diabetes-Related Eye Impacts. Thanks to advancements spearheaded by retina specialists, there are many approved treatments for diabetic retinopathy, including intravitreal (eye) injections, laser treatments, and surgery. These procedures can be done in an office or hospital setting to prevent, treat, or reverse damage from diabetes in the retina.

Research has shown that eye injections often result in better vision than laser treatment alone for patients with DME. The key to these treatments is their ability to block vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), a chemical signal that stimulates leakage and abnormal blood vessel growth.

Since the discovery of anti-VEGF drugs, retina specialists have continuously researched and refined their use, leading to advancements that enhance patient outcomes and quality of life. For example, newer, FDA-approved formulations of anti-VEGF medications are now available that may extend the time between treatments while preserving vision. This means patients with diabetic eye disease have fewer office visits and receive fewer injections per year while maintaining improvements in vision. Learn more about clinical trials and find potential clinical trials for diabetic retinopathy and other retinal conditions at www.asrs.org/patients/clinical-trials.

Healthy Habits Help Ward Off Vision Complications. Everyone with diabetes and prediabetes should consider adopting healthy lifestyle changes to help safeguard their vision. First, get regular dilated eye exams, which can reduce the risk of developing more severe complications from diabetic eye disease. In addition to getting regular dilated eye exams, retina specialists encourage those at risk for diabetic eye disease to actively manage their health and protect their vision by controlling blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol; maintaining a healthy weight; taking any prescribed diabetes medications; quitting smoking and staying active.

Partner with a Retina Specialist to Safeguard Your Sight. Retina specialists are highly skilled physicians and surgeons committed to helping people with diabetic eye disease preserve and improve their vision. These medical doctors have completed up to 10 years of advanced medical training to specialize in ophthalmology and sub-specialize in diseases and surgery of the retina. Retina specialists' extensive education and training make them the most qualified experts to diagnose diabetic eye disease and develop a personalized treatment plan for patients with the condition. Find a retina specialist near you by visiting www.FindYourRetinaSpecialist.org.

For more information about diabetic eye disease, visit ASRS.org/patients. Access downloadable fact sheets written and illustrated by medical experts on diabetic retinopathy, macular edema and more retinal conditions at ASRS.org/RetinaHealthSeries.

