Newswise — DALLAS – July 06, 2023 – Whether you’re hosting summer backyard cookouts or escaping the heat with indoor gatherings, a nutrition expert at UT Southwestern Medical Center says there are lots of options for adding some nutrition to your plate.

“If you’re not ready to replace your entire plate with healthy alternatives, you can still cut down on added sugar and fats by blending your favorites with some healthier options,” said Lona Sandon, Ph.D., Associate Professor in the Department of Clinical Nutrition in the UTSW School of Health Professions and Director of the Master of Clinical Nutrition Coordinated Program.

Dr. Sandon said that eating healthier during the summer is easier than you might think – and tasty too.

Let your guests build their own taco salad bowls with plenty of mixed greens, baby spinach, and arugula. Put out toppings such as drained and rinsed canned black beans, diced avocado, black olives, and fresh pico de gallo along with reduced-fat shredded sharp cheddar cheese. Instead of chips or a fried shell, use corn tortillas.

Skip the salty cold cuts and grill 90% or more lean ground beef and chicken breasts. Offer lettuce leaves, dill pickles, sliced onion, tomato, and avocado to top them off. Everyone loves a bowl of fresh mixed berries or cut watermelon on a hot summer day. Summer fruits pack a powerful nutrition punch. Fill half of your plate with fruits and vegetables.

Dr. Sandon recommends these other nutritional alternatives:

Wings: For chicken wings, take the skin off and bake or grill instead of deep-frying. Consider grilling chicken pieces instead of traditional wings. Add your favorite hot sauce or make your own. Use low-fat sour cream and blue cheese dressing, or substitute plain Greek yogurt for dipping.

Barbecue: Try vinegar-based sauces with lower added sugars. Choose lean beef cuts such as sirloin or skinless chicken or turkey breast. Offer grilled vegetable kebabs with cut up zucchini, yellow squash, cherry tomatoes, purple onion, and sweet potato on the side instead of potato salad.

Ribs: Prepare leaner beef ribs instead of pork ribs, which are usually fatter. Use baby back instead of regular ribs. Also consider brisket, which can be wrapped in lettuce leaves or top off a salad.

Burgers: Choose the leanest ground beef or swap out for lean ground turkey, tuna, salmon, or a black bean veggie burger. Add your favorite spices and rubs.

Bratwurst/hot dogs: Bratwurst usually has more calories and saturated fat than lean hot dogs. Look for 100% beef franks, and also try turkey or soy franks. Use wheat buns or corn tortillas.

Dr. Sandon is a Distinguished Teaching Professor at UT Southwestern.

