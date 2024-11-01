Newswise — LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 28, 2024) — When Fadyia Lowe went for her annual mammogram this past March, she wasn’t expecting anything unusual. At 42, it was only her third screening. But that routine appointment led to a discovery that would change her perspective forever and potentially save her life.

After her early stage breast cancer diagnosis, Lowe, who serves as associate director of prevention in the Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) Center at the University of Kentucky, underwent a double mastectomy with reconstruction at UK Markey Cancer Center. Today, just months after her successful treatment, she's sharing her story to highlight the importance of early detection.

UKNow: When and how did you first discover you had breast cancer?

Lowe: It was during my annual mammogram screening. My doctor, Miriam Marcum, had always been adamant about doing these screenings every year. After the mammogram, they called me back for additional images, which can be common and is not always a cause for alarm. However, after additional magnification images and waiting for results, they found some irregularities that required a biopsy. The biopsy confirmed it was DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ), which is when cancer cells are confined within a milk duct in the breast.

UKNow: What was your initial reaction to the diagnosis?

Lowe: I received the call while picking up my daughter from daycare. Even though the radiologist assured me it was stage zero and noninvasive, it was still overwhelming. I was fortunate to have incredible support from the medical team — the nurse who called me immediately after was fantastic and reassuring, promising to connect me with an excellent oncologist.

UKNow: Can you walk us through your treatment journey?

Lowe: After meeting with my surgical oncologist, Dr. Veronica Jones at Markey Cancer Center, I opted for a double mastectomy with reconstruction. The four-hour surgery took place on July 3 and went beautifully. I healed quickly, and the pathology results came back clear, confirming they got everything. I didn’t need chemotherapy or radiation since it was caught so early. Two months later, on Sept. 13, I had my second (and final) surgery for breast reconstruction. Now, I'm doing physical therapy to regain strength and mobility.

UKNow: What factored into your decision to have a double mastectomy?

Lowe: I'm a prevention-focused person, and I wanted to minimize any risk of future recurrence. While my oncologist presented less invasive options like a lumpectomy, I knew that would require radiation and possibly hormone therapy. With three children and no plans for more, I decided on the more aggressive approach. The pathology results later showed the tumor came close to the muscle and skin, which validated my decision.

UKNow: How has your experience as a patient influenced your work at UK?

Lowe: This experience has completely rekindled my desire to work in health care. After seeing the amazing work at Markey, I feel called to give back and serve in prevention and screening promotion. The continuity of care was incredible, and it made me realize how important it is to help others navigate this journey, especially those who might not have the same advantages I had.

UKNow: What was the most impactful aspect of your cancer journey?

Lowe: The most profound impact was the shift in perspective. A cancer diagnosis, even when it’s treatable, fundamentally changes how you see the world. You truly begin to see every day as a gift. It’s made me realize we don't have control over tomorrow, so we need to stay grateful and focus on loving the people around us and doing meaningful work instead of dwelling on negatives.

UKNow: What advice would you give to women about the importance of regular screenings?

Lowe: Don't skip your mammograms, especially once you turn 40. If you have family history, get screened even earlier. Yes, mammograms can be uncomfortable, but cancer is far more painful. My mammogram literally saved my life. Without it, I would still be living with undetected cancer.

UKNow: Are there any misconceptions about breast cancer or its treatment you’d like to address?

Lowe: Many people immediately think of chemotherapy when they hear “breast cancer,” but there are other treatment options depending on your specific situation. Also, reconstruction has come so far. The plastic surgeons are phenomenal. I look and feel completely normal now. People wouldn’t know I had a double mastectomy unless I told them.

UKNow: How has your experience shaped your views on breast cancer research and awareness?

Lowe: It’s made me realize how far we’ve come. Twenty years ago, you couldn’t get mastectomy coverage or reconstruction after a mastectomy. Now, thanks to breast cancer legislation, I have coverage for breast care for life. If my implants need replacement or if scarring needs revision, it’s covered. This progress comes from research and advocacy, which makes supporting breast cancer research so important.

