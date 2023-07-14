Newswise — CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. - The University of Virginia’s Department of Perceptual Studies (DOPS) today announced three members of their research faculty will be presenting across four events at the 2023 International Association for Near-Death Studies (IANDS) Conference, held August 30-September 3, 2023 in Washington, D.C.

Dr. Bruce Greyson will deliver the keynote address at IANDS: “Beyond ‘After’: All the news that’s not fit to print,” in which Dr. Greyson will address readers’ most common questions regarding his book, After. A leading researcher in the study of near-death experiences, After reveals Dr. Greyson’s journey toward rethinking the nature of death, life, and the continuity of consciousness across more than four decades of research.

Dr. Greyson will also participate in a panel discussion: “End of Life Experiences: Evidence for terminal lucidity in children and adults.” Terminal lucidity refers to an event in which people with terminal illnesses paired with organic brain impairment have a period of lucid communication in the days prior to physical death.

Dr. Marieta Pehlivanova will deliver a presentation: “Physicians and the Near-Death Experience.” Dr. Pehlivanova will share preliminary research data regarding the barriers physicians perceive in their communication with patients about near-death experiences (NDE).

Dr. Kim Penberthy will present “Near-Death Experiences and After-Death Communications: A discussion and personal experience of loving impact.” Dr. Penberthy will offer a discussion of her research as well as observations of the impact of reported personal experiences related to after-death communication.

“My colleagues and I are excited to present our latest research on NDEs and altered states of consciousness to a network of people who are deeply invested in understanding not only the how and why behind these phenomena but also the significant impact on their lives and the people in their lives,” said Dr. Greyson. “We are learning more every day, and as a team we at DOPS continue to push the boundaries of understanding from a science-based approach.”

About IANDS

Founded in 1981, IANDS is a membership-based, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that promotes research, education, and support around near-death experiences and related experiences. Their mission is to advance a global understanding of these experiences.

The theme of this year’s IANDS Conference is “Inspired to Loving Action” and will take place August 30 - September 3, 2023 at the Doubletree by Hilton Washington D.C. - Crystal City. The conference will feature expert speakers, workshops, a sharing lounge, film premiers, and opportunities for networking. For more information on the event and registration information, visit https://conference.iands.org/.

About the Division of Perceptual Studies

Founded in 1967 by Dr. Ian Stevenson, the UVA Division of Perceptual Studies (DOPS) is a highly productive university-based research group devoted to the investigation of phenomena that challenge mainstream scientific paradigms regarding the nature of human consciousness. DOPS researchers objectively document and carefully analyze data collected regarding extraordinary human experiences.

The DOPS core research mission is the rigorous evaluation of empirical evidence for exceptional human experiences and capacities that bear on whether mind and brain are distinct and separable and whether consciousness survives physical death.

Also in our research, we examine the impact of these experiences on individuals and the general public, explore the implications for scientific theory, and disseminate this information broadly to the public as well as to scientific communities.

Learn more at https://med.virginia.edu/perceptual-studies