Newswise — CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. - The University of Virginia’s Department of Perceptual Studies (DOPS) today announced members of their research faculty will be presenting at two events at the PSIFest conference, held August 10-13, 2023 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

In a panel discussion on August 12, DOPS researcher Dr. Ross Dunseath will participate in a panel discussion: Expanding on Consciousness: What could the EEG data be saying about remote viewing? Comprised of some of the world’s leading researchers of out-of-body experiences (OBE), remote viewing, and other altered states of consciousness, this esteemed panel will offer a deep dive into brain studies data spanning the last six years. The discussion will focus on the far-reaching implications of this research and will be followed by a live Q&A.

On August 13, DOPS research faculty member Dr. Marieta Pehlivanova will present her work on studying children who remember past lives in collaboration with DOPS Director Dr. Jim Tucker. Dr. Pehlivanova’s session, Longitudinal Research on Children with Memories of Past Lives: A follow-up study, will detail a recent collaborative project in which she and Dr. Tucker took a new look at older cases of children who remember past lives, interviewing the subjects as adults to discover the effects of those earlier memories on their adult lives. Live Q&A will follow.

“We are honored to share the varied work that we do here at DOPS,” says Dr. Pehlivanova. “We are making significant progress in applying scientific inquiry and rigor to the study of extraordinary human experiences. Research at DOPS strongly complements the work our fellow researchers are performing at IRVA and the Monroe Institute, and this conference is a great opportunity for sharing knowledge and advancement in our field.”

About PSIFest

This year’s conference is co-sponsored by the International Remote Viewing Association (IRVA) and the Monroe Institute. These two organizations have come together to celebrate a shared history and current objectives focused on advancing exploration into human consciousness and fostering discoveries into our intuitive potential.

PSIFest 2023 will be held over the course of four days, August 10-13, at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Charlottesville. Conference registration includes admission to all live speaking events and discussions, entertainment, networking, and an in-person tour of the Monroe Institute. A schedule of events can be found at https://psifest2023.com/psifest-schedule-2023/.

Unable to attend in-person? An online hybrid registration is available, and includes events August 11-13 plus post-event access to recordings of all sessions. Registration details are available at https://psifest2023.com/registration/.

About the Division of Perceptual Studies

Founded in 1967 by Dr. Ian Stevenson, the UVA Division of Perceptual Studies (DOPS) is a highly productive university-based research group devoted to the investigation of phenomena that challenge mainstream scientific paradigms regarding the nature of human consciousness. DOPS researchers objectively document and carefully analyze data collected regarding extraordinary human experiences.

The DOPS core research mission is the rigorous evaluation of empirical evidence for exceptional human experiences and capacities that bear on whether mind and brain are distinct and separable and whether consciousness survives physical death.

Also in our research, we examine the impact of these experiences on individuals and the general public, explore the implications for scientific theory, and disseminate this information broadly to the public as well as to scientific communities.

Learn more at https://med.virginia.edu/perceptual-studies