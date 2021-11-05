Abstract

Purpose

The aim of this study was to describe and analyze dosing patterns for patients with ITB treatment over time and to identify possible subgroups demonstrating diversity in patterns.

Design

A retrospective design.

Methods

For 81 patients from six different hospitals, baclofen doses from the first 2 years of treatment were identified using medical records. Line graphs of each patient’s doses were analyzed and grouped based on similarities in dosing pattern.

Findings

The analyses of the dosing patterns resulted in four different subgroups classified as stable, slow increase, rapid increase, and fluctuating.

Conclusion

The results highlight the clinical challenge of predicting dose development over time.

Clinical Relevance to Rehabilitation Nursing

This study provides rehabilitation healthcare professionals with a better understanding of intrathecal baclofen dose development. Illustrations of the four subgroups can be used as an educational tool for patients, family, and caregivers.