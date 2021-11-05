Research Alert

Abstract

Purpose 

The aim of this study was to describe and analyze dosing patterns for patients with ITB treatment over time and to identify possible subgroups demonstrating diversity in patterns.

Design 

A retrospective design.

Methods 

For 81 patients from six different hospitals, baclofen doses from the first 2 years of treatment were identified using medical records. Line graphs of each patient’s doses were analyzed and grouped based on similarities in dosing pattern.

Findings 

The analyses of the dosing patterns resulted in four different subgroups classified as stable, slow increase, rapid increase, and fluctuating.

Conclusion 

The results highlight the clinical challenge of predicting dose development over time.

Clinical Relevance to Rehabilitation Nursing 

This study provides rehabilitation healthcare professionals with a better understanding of intrathecal baclofen dose development. Illustrations of the four subgroups can be used as an educational tool for patients, family, and caregivers.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Rehabilitation Nursing

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Healthcare Nursing Pharmaceuticals
KEYWORDS
ITB Intrathecal Baclofen rehabilitation nursing
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY