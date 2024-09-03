Newswise — Oil crops are pivotal for human nutrition and industry due to their ability to produce and store large amounts of oil in seeds. With the global demand for vegetable oils steadily rising, there is an urgent need to discover new high-yielding oil plants and improve the oil production of existing crops. Addressing these challenges requires a deep understanding of the genetic mechanisms behind oil biosynthesis.



On June 07, 2024, researchers from Lanzhou University, Shanxi Normal University, and other institutions published their findings (DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhae156) in Horticulture Research. They explored the role of whole genome duplications (WGDs) in oil biosynthesis across various oil crops by analyzing the genome of Elaeagnus mollis. The study provides key insights into how WGDs drive the evolution of oil biosynthetic genes, significantly enhancing oil crop performance.



The team assembled a comprehensive genome of Elaeagnus mollis, revealing two ancient WGD events that expanded the genetic toolkit for oil biosynthesis. Remarkably, 74% of the genes involved in oil production were found to be WGD-derived duplicates. This pattern was consistent across other major oil crops like rapeseed and sunflower, highlighting the crucial role of WGDs in oil biosynthetic pathways. In contrast, non-oil plants showed limited contributions from WGDs, relying more on other gene duplication methods. The findings underscore the unique evolutionary edge WGDs give oil crops, promoting higher oil content and specialized pathways that support their adaptation and productivity.



“WGDs are critical drivers of genetic diversity and innovation, particularly in oil biosynthesis,” said Dr. Shengdan Wu, a lead author of the study. “Our research demonstrates how these duplications have repeatedly shaped oil biosynthetic pathways in various crops, opening up new possibilities for breeding and crop improvement strategies to enhance oil yields.”



These findings offer valuable insights into the genetic evolution of oil crops, highlighting WGDs as key factors in enhancing oil biosynthesis. This knowledge can guide future breeding programs aimed at increasing oil content, helping meet the growing global demand for vegetable oils. Moreover, understanding these genetic processes can support efforts to improve crop resilience and adaptability in the face of evolving agricultural challenges.

References

DOI

10.1093/hr/uhae156

Original Source URL

https://doi.org/10.1093/hr/uhae156

Funding information

This research was partially funded by National Natural Science Foundation of China-Gansu Joint Fund (U22A20452), the National Natural Science Foundation of China (32100170, 42071067, and 32221001), Gansu Youth Science and Technology Fund Program (22JR5RA168), CAS Youth Interdisciplinary Team (JCTD-2022-06), and Shenzhen Key Laboratory of Southern Subtropical Plant Diversity, Fairy Lake Botanical Garden (Grant No. SSTLAB-2022).

