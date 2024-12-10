Newswise — Polyploidization, the duplication of a plant's genome, is a key driver in the evolution of new species and adaptive traits. While polyploidy is common in plants, especially wild species like Fragaria corymbosa and Fragaria moupinensis, the genetic mechanisms and ecological impacts of this phenomenon remain poorly understood. These tetraploid strawberries, with their remarkable ability to adapt to environmental stressors, provide a unique opportunity to explore how polyploidy shapes plant evolution. The study of these species is vital for understanding how genetic complexity facilitates increased stress resistance, a crucial survival mechanism in harsh environments.



In a study (DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhae194) published in Horticulture Research on July 11, 2024, scientists from Taizhou University, in collaboration with international researchers, unveiled the genomic secrets of Fragaria corymbosa and Fragaria moupinensis. This comprehensive genomic analysis sheds light on the evolutionary origins of these two tetraploid strawberries and their remarkable ability to adapt to high-altitude environments.



The study offers an in-depth genomic analysis of the two species, revealing how polyploidy has driven their evolution. By assembling the genomes of five Fragaria species, the team identified Fragaria chinensis as the diploid ancestor of F. corymbosa. Surprisingly, they found no subgenomes in the tetraploids, indicating an autopolyploid origin. The research uncovered significant gene expansions related to high ultraviolet (UV)-B response and DNA repair, along with gene contractions linked to stress responses. These findings suggest that the tetraploid strawberries' genomes are specifically tailored for survival in high-altitude environments, where intense UV radiation and lower temperatures pose significant challenges.



Dr. Junmin Li, the lead researcher from Taizhou University, commented, “This study highlights the genetic pathways that have enabled these strawberry species to survive in extreme conditions. It marks a significant leap forward in understanding how we can conserve these plants and develop new, hardier varieties for agricultural use, potentially transforming strawberry cultivation.”



The genetic insights gained from this study promise to revolutionize both agriculture and ecological conservation. By decoding the mechanisms behind strawberry adaptation, the research offers valuable knowledge for breeding more resilient strawberry cultivars, capable of thriving in diverse climates. These findings could also enhance our understanding of plant evolution and improve agricultural practices, contributing to biodiversity conservation efforts worldwide.

