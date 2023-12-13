The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine released a new report Wednesday, Dec. 13, on the mental and physical health effects from social media on adolescents. Written by a committee of 11 experts, “Social Media and Adolescent Health,” provides a comprehensive overview of the latest research related to platform design, transparency and accountability, digital media literacy among young people and adults, and online harassment.

Douglas A. Gentile, one of the committee members and Distinguished Professor of psychology at Iowa State University, is available to discuss the findings and recommendations.

“The science documents that there are valid reasons to be concerned about social media and adolescent health, but we are not powerless. There are steps we can take as a country that will help us maximize the benefits while minimizing the potential harms of social media,” says Gentile.

For the “Social Media and Adolescent Health” report, Gentile made significant contributions to the sections on addiction and problematic use and the chapter on education and training for teachers and physicians, which recommends: