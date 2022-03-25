Abstract: Background Diabetes-related osteoporosis (DOP) is a chronic disease caused by the high glucose environment that induces a metabolic disorder of osteocytes and osteoblast-associated mesenchymal stem cells. The processes of bone defect repair and regeneration become extremely difficult with DOP. Adipose-derived stem cells (ASCs), as seed cells in bone tissue engineering technology, provide a promising therapeutic approach for bone regeneration in DOP patients. The osteogenic ability of ASCs is lower in a DOP model than that of control ASCs. DNA methylation, as a mechanism of epigenetic regulation, may be involved in DNA methylation of various genes, thereby participating in biological behaviors of various cells. The purpose of this study was to investigate the influence of the diabetic environment on the osteogenic potential of ASCs and to improve the osteogenic differentiation ability of ASCs with DOP. Methods DOP-ASCs and control ASCs were isolated from DOP C57BL/6 and control mice, respectively. The multipotency of DOP-ASCs was confirmed by Alizarin Red-S, Oil Red-O, and Alcian blue staining. Real-time polymerase chain reaction(RT-PCR), immunofluorescence, and western blotting were used to analyze changes in markers of osteogenic differentiation, DNA methylation, and Wnt signaling. Alizarin Red-S staining was also used to confirm changes in the osteogenic ability. DNMT small interfering RNA (siRNA), shRNA-Dnmt3a, and LVRNA-Dnmt3a were used to assess the role of Dnmt3a in osteogenic differentiation of control ASCs and DOP-ASCs. Micro-computed tomography, hematoxylin and eosin staining, and Masson staining were used to analyze changes in the osteogenic capability when a lentivirus downregulated Dnmt3a in DOP mice in vivo. Results The proliferative ability of DOP-ASCs was lower than that of control ASCs. DOP-ASCs showed a decrease in osteogenic differentiation capacity, lower Wnt signaling pathway activity, and a higher level of DNA methylation than control ASCs. When Dnmt3a was downregulated by siRNA and shRNA, osteogenic-related factors Runt-related transcription factor 2 and osteopontin, and activity of the Wnt signaling pathway were increased, which rescued the poor osteogenic potential of DOP-ASCs. When Dnmt3a was upregulated by LVRNA-Dnmt3a, the osteogenic ability was inhibited. The same results were obtained in vivo. Conclusions Dnmt3a silencing rescues the negative effects of DOP on ASCs and provides a possible approach for bone tissue regeneration in patients with diabetic osteoporosis.