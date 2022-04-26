Epigenetic modifications have been observed as a decline in miRNA-21 expression and breast cancer stem cell (CSC) population after 3 cycles of standard chemotherapy. The epigenetic response (miRNAs expression) and CSCs are also correlated in patients with Breast Cancer. In patients who tolerated chemotherapy well, miRNA-21 (non-coding RNA) expression decreased significantly after three cycles of chemotherapy. The miRNA-21 expression in breast cancer tissue was quantified by quantitative PCR (real-time PCR) using the standard protocol. In addition, breast CSCs (CD44+/CD24-) were also decreased in these patients. The miRNA-21 regulates cell division, proliferation, and autophagy of cancerous cells (as it targets phosphatase and tensin homolog/AKT/transcription factor EB/programmed cell death 4/autophagy-related protein 5 and chemotherapy also produces similar effects), thereby contributing to these benefits. Therefore, when all of the targets on genes have been explored by mimic miRNA, chemotherapy combined with anti-miRNA21 therapy may prove useful in the care of cancer patients.