Newswise — (Baltimore, MD) – Adam J. Schell, M.D., a Fellowship-trained orthopedic spine surgeon, and physiatrist Mara Vucich, D.O., both of The Maryland Spine Center at Mercy, are the featured guests on Mercy Medical Center’s monthly talk show, “Medoscopy,” airing Wednesday and Thursday, July 19th and 20th, at 5:30 p.m. EST (www.facebook.com/MercyMedicalCenter).

Drs. Schell and Vucich see patients at The Maryland Spine Center, part of the renowned Orthopedic Specialty Hospital at Mercy Medical Center, named a High Performing Hospital in Spinal Fusion by U.S. News and World Report and one of America's 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery and Spine Surgery by Healthgrades.

A 30-minute pre-taped program exploring the background and lives of Mercy clinicians, patients and others, Medoscopy was launched in spring 2021 and airs in two 15-minute segments. To view past episodes, visit the Medoscopy playlist on the Mercy Medical Center YOUTUBE channel.

In this latest installment, Dr. Schell discusses his progression from chemistry research and pharmaceutical development into orthopedic surgery. Dr. Vucich explores how her childhood interest in science set the stage for her interest in physical medicine, rehabilitation and pain relief.

Both Dr. Schell and Dr. Vucich share items of personal interest as well, including Dr. Vucich’s standup paddleboarding hobby and Dr. Schell’s pursuit of strength training.

Medoscopy is filmed on the campus of Mercy Medical Center in downtown Baltimore with video, sound, and lighting by Zinnia Film.

