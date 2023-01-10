London, UK

Newswise — Digital Science, a technology company serving stakeholders across the research ecosystem, is pleased to announce that as of today Dr Alison Mitchell is joining the company in the newly established role of Chief of Staff.

Alison joins Digital Science from Springer Nature, where she was Chief Journals Officer. Alison has 25 years’ experience with Nature and the wider Springer Nature portfolio, and is also a published and respected scientist. Springer Nature is majority owned by Holtzbrinck Publishing Group, which wholly owns Digital Science.

Digital Science is undergoing a period of rapid expansion to deliver its vision of a future where a trusted and collaborative research ecosystem drives progress for all. As Chief of Staff, Alison will be a member of Digital Science's Executive Team and will work with this team and the wider Digital Science leadership team in support of the company's expansion. She will lead strategic planning, business insights and thought leadership activities, and use her extensive experience to help guide Digital Science through its next phase of growth.

Alison Mitchell said: “I'm thrilled to be joining Digital Science, a company whose mission aligns closely with my own interests and aims. I'm looking forward to the opportunity to use my previous experience and knowledge to support the Digital Science team with their ambitious plans, and to play a part in the future success of this exciting and rapidly growing company."

Welcoming Alison to the team, CEO Daniel Hook said: “It is a pleasure to be able to welcome someone so widely respected in the STM community as Alison to our team. Alison joins us as we move into an exciting phase of growth and will play a crucial role in helping us ensure that Digital Science stays true to its values as we expand.“

Alison will join Daniel at this week’s Academic Publishing in Europe (APE 2023) conference in Berlin, where Daniel will chair a panel on Innovation, Technology and Infrastructure on Tuesday. Digital Science is also sponsoring the inaugural APE Award for Innovation in Scholarly Communication, which will be awarded at the end of the event on Wednesday afternoon.





