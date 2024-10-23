Newswise — Philadelphia, PA (October 28, 2024) – Gastroenterologist Amy S. Oxentenko, MD, FACG, was elected by the membership as the 2024-2025 President of the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG), a national medical organization representing more than 19,000 clinical gastroenterologists and other specialists in digestive diseases. Dr. Oxentenko is Professor of Medicine at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, and is the Vice Dean of Mayo Clinic Practice. Her clinical interests include proximal bowel luminal diseases.

Dr. Oxentenko officially takes her position as ACG President during the College’s Annual Scientific Meeting and Postgraduate Course this week in Philadelphia, PA. In this role, Dr. Oxentenko will lead the Board of Trustees as they oversee and guide the work of the College in alignment with ACG’s mission and vision. She will direct ACG’s programs, including continuing medical education in the clinical, scientific, and patient-related skills of gastroenterology, activities involving national and state medical affairs, health policy issues, and clinical investigation.

A graduate of the University of North Dakota School of Medicine, she completed her IM Residency, Chief Residency, and GI Fellowship at Mayo Clinic Rochester, and received the IM Residency’s Outstanding Achievement Award, GI Division’s Bargen Award, and Institutional Mayo Brothers’ Distinguished Fellowship Award. After joining the faculty at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, she served as Program Director of Mayo’s GI Fellowship and Advanced GI Fellowship Programs, later transitioning to the role of IM Residency Program Director and serving as Associate Chair for Education for GI and Associate Chair for Residency Programs for the Department of IM. She then transitioned to Chair of Medicine at Mayo Clinic in Arizona in 2020 and concurrently assumed the role of Vice Chair of Mayo Clinic’s Clinical Practice Committee across the Mayo Clinic sites in late 2021. In the fall of 2022, she transitioned from her Chair of Medicine role into her current role as Vice Dean of Mayo Clinic Practice.

An ACG member since 2002, Dr. Oxentenko became a Fellow of the College in 2009. She was elected to the ACG Board of Trustees in 2017 and has served as an officer of the College since 2021. She was Co-Director of the ACG Postgraduate Course in 2016 and helped to create and co-direct ACG’s “Bridging the Leadership Gap” course in 2020. She has been a member of the College’s Maintenance of Certification (MOC) Task Force since 2017 and served as Senior Associate Editor of The American Journal of Gastroenterology from 2019 to 2021.

Her service to the College has also included extensive service to numerous committees: Finance and Budget Committee (2021-2024; Chair, 2021-2022); Legislative and Public Policy Council (2022-2023); Credentials Committee (2020-2021); Professionalism Committee (2018-2020); Educational Affairs Committee (2014-2018; Chair of Self-Assessment Test Subcommittee 2016-2018); Training Committee (2002-2007 and 2012-2015); Women in Gastroenterology Committee (2006-2014; Chair, 2011-2014); and Public Relations Committee (2002-2004).

Dr. Oxentenko has been heavily involved in national educational efforts and CME, serving as prior Co-Director of Mayo’s GI Board Review Course and Co-Editor for the Mayo GI Board Review Book. She has written for GI MKSAP 14 and 15 and was the GI Book Editor for MKSAP 16 and 17. She has also been the GI content writer for the IM In-Training Examination. She serves on the Executive Committee of the Internal Medicine ACGME Review Committee, currently serving as Vice Chair.

A 2013 participant in the Train-the-Trainer (TTT) program in Portugal of the World Gastroenterology Organisation (WGO), Dr. Oxentenko then served as a co-developer and co-director of the ACG Train-the-Trainer USA program in 2012 and 2014, and as WGO TTT faculty in 2014, 2015, 2017, and 2024. She is past Vice Chair for the WGO’s TTT Program and currently serves on the Planning Committee.

Dr. Oxentenko has been the recipient of Mayo’s Department of IM Distinguished Contributions to Medical Education Award, Mayo Clinic School of GME Program Director of the Year Award, Minnesota’s ACP Laureate Award, and was awarded the Mayo Clinic Distinguished Educator Award. She was named the 2020 Woman Disruptor of the Year by Healio Gastroenterology and has been named as one of the “Top 100 Alumni” by her undergraduate alma mater, St. Mary’s University of Minnesota.

“It is critically important to me that every one of our ACG members feels that they are welcome, their voices are heard, and that their society needs are being met,” said Dr. Oxentenko. “I look forward to partnering with members to ensure that the College continues to serve your practice, education, research, and personal needs,” she added.

