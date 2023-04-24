Newswise — Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) today announced that Anaeze Offodile II, MD, MPH, will join the institution as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) on May 1.

Dr. Offodile — a double board-certified physician with clinical expertise in oncologic reconstruction, a health services researcher with a focus on alternative payment models and care redesign, and a healthcare administrator with management experience in academia — will lead strategy efforts and care transformation initiatives at MSK by continuing to develop the core infrastructure, management systems, and processes for enterprise strategy and business development. As CSO, he will pilot new initiatives, facilitate alignment on strategic institutional priorities, leverage data sources to cultivate innovative digital analytics and products, develop collaborations with outside groups, and partner with key internal leaders to competitively position MSK for the future. Dr. Offodile also plans to see patients on a limited basis.

“On behalf of the MSK community, I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Offodile to the role of Chief Strategy Officer,” said Selwyn M. Vickers, MD, FACS, President and CEO of MSK. “A bold and innovative thinker who excels at turning ideas into action, he brings his deep expertise in medicine, business, and data analytics to this essential position. I look forward to working with Dr. Offodile to develop novel business strategies, informed by data, that will keep MSK well-positioned as the world’s leading authority on cancer.”

In this role, Dr. Offodile will serve as MSK’s “futurist,” leveraging his deep knowledge of significant trends in clinical care/operations and scientific research into insights and strategies that will propel MSK forward while being mindful of MSK’s goal to provide high-quality outcomes and patient experience with reduced cost and enhanced efficiency.

Dr. Offodile joins MSK from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, where he served as Enterprise Executive Director for Clinical Transformation since 2018. In that role, he pioneered multiple first-in-oncology programs at the institution to address the operational, financial, and clinical challenges of delivering high-quality, inpatient-level care in a patient’s home or community. He was also a member of the Department of Plastic Surgery, where he established a diverse reconstructive practice performing microvascular reconstructive procedures on the breast, extremities, and abdominal wall.

Previously, Dr. Offodile served as Special Advisor to the President of the National Academy of Medicine on activity related to the Regional Vaccine Manufacturing Collaborative and as Policy Advisor to the Group Director of the Patient Care Models Group at the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation. Currently, he is a Nonresident Scholar in Health Policy at the Baker Institute for Public Policy’s Center for Health and Biosciences, a nonpartisan think tank at Rice University.

“I am eager to start my new role and look forward to working alongside Dr. Vickers and the outstanding leadership team and staff across MSK to lead transformation and strategic initiatives for this world-renowned institution,” said Dr. Offodile. “With the modes of healthcare delivery changing at a rapid pace, it is important now, more than ever before, for pioneering academic institutions to take bold steps forward and develop creative and innovative strategies for the benefit of patients everywhere. I am honored to implement a roadmap for future transformation that will enhance cancer research, inclusive and compassionate clinical care, and education for generations to come.”

Originally from London, Dr. Offodile holds a Bachelor of Science in biology from Kent State University, a Doctor of Medicine from Columbia University, and a Master of Public Health from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. He completed a residency in general surgery at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston; a residency in plastic surgery at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, Massachusetts; and a fellowship in reconstructive microsurgery at MD Anderson in Texas.

Dr. Offodile serves on the Editorial Board of Annals of Surgery. He was the 2019–2021 Gilbert S. Omenn Fellow at the National Academy of Medicine.

