Newswise — Andrea Chadwick, MD, MSc, FASA, will receive the ASRA Pain Medicine 2023 Presidential Scholar Award. The award will be presented during the 22nd Annual Pain Medicine Meeting to be held November 10-11, 2023, in New Orleans, LA. The Presidential Scholar Award recognizes outstanding scientific and sustained contributions to regional anesthesia, acute, or chronic pain medicine over the preceding 10 years.

Dr. Chadwick is an associate professor in the department of anesthesiology at the University of Kansas Medical Center (KUMC). Dr. Chadwick also serves as special graduate faculty at KUMC in the department of anatomy and cell biology.

Receiving a bachelor of arts from the University of Kansas (KU) in 2001, Dr. Chadwick completed her medical degree from the KU School of Medicine in 2005. She then completed her residency in anesthesiology at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), followed by a fellowship in pain medicine and a masters of science in clinical research, both from UCLA in 2011. Dr. Chadwick is board-certified in both anesthesiology and pain medicine.

“I am humbled to receive this award and am wholeheartedly grateful for the team of mentors and sponsors that have accompanied me – and had hands on my back – on this journey to becoming an independent investigator with a deep and personal passion for studying nociplastic pain. My inspiration to study nociplastic chronic pain illnesses is fully driven by the patients who have lived experience with these conditions. They deserve validation, recognition, and – as I strive to bring them with my research – a better understanding of the pathophysiology of their pain with a focus on patient-centric and mechanistically-based therapies to live their best lives. I am continually inspired by the resilience and strength of persons with the lived experience of chronic nociplastic pain and it is an honor and a blessing to have the opportunity to do this work,” says Dr. Chadwick.

Dr. Chadwick is the founder and director of the Fibromyalgia and Centralized Pain Exploration (FACE) Lab at KUMC, which is committed to understanding the mechanisms of chronic centralized pain syndromes and developing novel therapeutic strategies. She also serves as co-chair for the Planning Committee for KUMC PhD program in Clinical and Translational Science as of 2020.

Dr. Chadwick is involved in several professional societies, including ASRA Pain Medicine, which she joined in 2006. She is a frequently invited speaker at national pain management meetings, including ones offered by the Kansas City Southwest Clinical Society, American Medical Women’s Association, American Academy of Pain Medicine, American Society of Anesthesiologists, ASRA Pain Medicine, and others. In 2019, she served as the ASRA Pain Medicine program chair for the 18th Annual Pain Medicine Meeting in New Orleans, LA.

She has won many awards, such as the “Best of Meeting Abstract” award from ASRA Pain Medicine in 2015, the KUMC Women in Medicine & Science “Rising Star Award” in 2017, and was honored as a “Top 10 Reviewer” for the Regional Anesthesia & Pain Medicine journal in 2020.

Dr. Chadwick states, “I also have a significant love for peer review and how it pertains to dissemination of research as evidenced by being a reviewer for multiple journals, and [having] served on three journal Editorial Boards.”

Her work has appeared in 27 peer-reviewed scientific journals, and she has coauthored books and book chapters. She was also the first female editor for the textbook Practical Management of Pain, 6th edition, published in 2023.

The Presidential Scholar Award is presented annually at the Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting in spring or the Annual Pain Medicine Meeting in fall.