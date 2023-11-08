Newswise — CHICAGO: General surgeon and seasoned leader, Beth H. Sutton, MD, FACS, has been elected as the 2023-2024 President-Elect of the American College of Surgeons (ACS). The announcement was made during the ACS Clinical Congress 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts at the Annual Business Meeting of Members on October 25.

Alongside Dr. Sutton, Nancy L. Gantt, MD, FACS and Dennis H. Kraus, MD, FACS, were elected as First Vice-President-Elect and Second Vice-President-Elect, respectively. Dr. Sutton’s term as ACS President will commence in October 2024, following the Convocation Ceremony preceding the opening of the Clinical Congress, one of the world's largest gatherings of surgeons.

A dedicated practitioner based in Wichita Falls, Texas, Dr. Sutton has had a longstanding passion for medicine, first kindled by a book about the human body she received as a young girl from her great-aunt. Her journey led her to Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, where she obtained her medical degree. Subsequently, she completed her residency at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, Texas.

An ACS Fellow since 1984, Dr. Sutton has been actively engaged in multiple leadership roles within the College. She was a member of the ACS Board of Regents from 2012-2021 and is a Past-Chair. She also was a member of the ACS Board of Governors Executive Committee from 2008-2010, and a Governor-at-Large for the North Texas Chapter from 2004-2010.

Dr. Sutton is currently serving or has served on several ACS committees, including the Committee on Healthcare Disparities, Committee on Professional Opportunities for Senior Members, Advisory Council for General Surgery, Committee on Transition to Practice (Mastery in General Surgery), and Committee on Preceptorship for Practicing Surgeons. In addition, she is a faculty member for the ACS Surgeons as Leaders course.

Beyond her roles with the College, Dr. Sutton is an American Board of Surgery Director, a past-president of the Texas Surgical Society, and a past-president of the Association of Women Surgeons, as well as a member of several other health care organizations.

“I am deeply honored to serve as President-Elect of the ACS, an organization that has been pivotal in shaping surgical practice and education,” Dr. Sutton stated. “I look forward to contributing to our ongoing efforts to advance surgical care and enhance our professional community.”

In her role as President, Dr. Sutton will work closely with the ACS leadership, the Board of Regents, and the Board of Governors to set strategic priorities that further enhance the College's influence both nationally and internationally.

Leadership Vision

As President, Dr. Sutton will work collaboratively with ACS leadership, the Board of Regents, and the Board of Governors to foster unity and enhance interactions among surgeons. Her vision prioritizes inclusivity and increased participation of specialty surgeons, recognizing the importance of their unique perspectives in advancing the field.

“Our fellows represent a wide spectrum of specialties, each contributing to the rich tapestry of surgical practice,” Dr. Sutton remarked. “My hope is to further our camaraderie and interaction, ensuring that every voice is heard and that we collectively work towards a stronger and more collaborative ACS.”

The other ACS officers-elect for 2023-2024 are:

First Vice-President-Elect

Nancy L. Gantt, MD, FACS, a well-respected surgeon and educator, is the First Vice-President-Elect. A Fellow of the College since 1992, Dr. Gantt has held several ACS leadership positions and is known for her contributions to surgical education and community engagement.

Second Vice-President-Elect

Dennis H. Kraus, MD, FACS, a renowned head and neck surgeon and professor at the Northwell Health Hofstra School of Medicine, is the Second Vice-President-Elect. Dr. Kraus has been an active ACS member, contributing to committees and promoting advancements in head and neck surgical practices.