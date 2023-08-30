BYLINE: While Kids Are At School, Don't Forget Playground and Backpack Safety

Carol Nwelue, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, answers common patient questions and reacts to the latest medical research.

  • Why are heavy backpacks potentially dangerous for kids? (SOT@ :14, TRT :30)
  • Are roller bag backpacks a safe choice? (SOT@ :53 TRT :17)
  • What are some safety tips for kids on the playground? (SOT@ 1:19, TRT :11)
  • What should parents look for if their child comes home with a head injury? (SOT@ 1:38, TRT :16)
  • Video b-roll begins @ 2:03, TRT 1:06

