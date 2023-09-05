Newswise — (Baltimore, MD) – Charles C. Park, M.D., Ph.D., and Jon I. McIver, M.D., both experienced neurosurgeons with The Minimally Invasive Brain and Spine Center at Mercy, are featured guests on Mercy Medical Center’s monthly talk show, “Medoscopy,” airing Wednesday and Thursday, September 20th and 21st at 5:30 p.m. EST (www.facebook.com/MercyMedicalCenter).

At the Center, Drs. Park and McIver offer state-of-the-art technologies and clinical expertise to provide advanced treatment options for complex neurosurgical injuries and conditions ranging from brain tumors and aneurysms to back and spinal cord injuries.

A 30-minute pre-taped program exploring the background and lives of Mercy clinicians, patients and others, Medoscopy was launched in spring 2021 and airs in two 15-minute segments. To view past episodes, visit the Medoscopy playlist on the Mercy Medical Center YOUTUBE channel.

In this latest installment, Dr. Park explains the difference between traditional approaches to spinal surgery and the advancements afforded by new technologies, including OptiLIF, a less invasive, spinal interbody fusion method which requires only a 1-centimeter incision to access the spine. Dr. McIver discusses the influence of mentors at the start of his medical career, recalling the “first aneurysm I clipped and I was scared to death. But the expert surgeon said, ‘This is the way you do it,’ and taught me how to do it safely.”

Medoscopy is filmed on the campus of Mercy Medical Center in downtown Baltimore with video, sound, and lighting by Zinnia Film.

Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is located in downtown Baltimore City, about six blocks from Baltimore's famed Inner Harbor. A university-affiliated teaching facility, Mercy is a Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women's health care, orthopedics, and other specialties. Mercy is home to the renowned Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine, and the $400+ million Mary Catherine Bunting Center.