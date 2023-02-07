One of the most vital organs for living is the heart. Heart disease is also the number one cause of death for both men and women. For anyone suffering from heart disease, cardiac rehabilitation can be a gamechanger for health outcomes.

Dr. Chip Lavie, medical director for cardiac rehabilitation and prevention at Ochsner Health, author and well-known researcher, is available to discuss the importance of Cardiac Rehabilitation Week and raising awareness for living a more active and nutritious lifestyle to achieve and maintain a healthy heart.