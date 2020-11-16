Newswise — Dr. Damon A. Williams, a visionary and inspirational leader, and one of the nation’s most recognized experts in strategic diversity leadership, youth development, corporate responsibility, and organizational change, will be the featured speaker at the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) Inaugural Diversity Symposium. This virtual event will be held on December 2-3, 2020. Dr. Williams will speak on “Understanding Inclusive Excellence”, addressing nursing school’s diversity and inclusion efforts at the core of institutional functioning.

Dr. Williams is the chief catalyst for the Center for Strategic Diversity Leadership & Social Innovation and a Senior Scholar and Innovation Fellow at the Wisconsin Equity, and Inclusion (Wei) Laboratory of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he previously served as Associate Vice Chancellor and inaugural Chief Diversity, Equity, and Educational Achievement Officer.

For four years, Dr. Williams led a $250 million social impact portfolio for the world’s largest youth development company, the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, representing the interests of nearly 4 million diverse youth and teens as Senior Vice President for Programs and Chief Education Officer.

One of the original architects of the Inclusive Excellence concept in American higher education, Dr. Williams is the author of the best-selling books Strategic Diversity Leadership and The Chief Diversity Officer. He is a global thought leader having worked with more than 1,000 colleges and universities, Fortune 100 companies, foundations, and government agencies, as keynote speaker, strategist, educator, and social impact leader.

Dr. Williams received his PhD from the University of Michigan Center for the Study of Higher and Post-Secondary Education (CSHPE) in Organizational Behavior and Management, and his MS and BS degrees from Miami University in Educational Leadership and Sociology and Black World Studies, respectively.

To register for AACN’s Diversity Symposium, visit www.aacnnursing.org/diversity-symposium.