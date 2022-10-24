Newswise — Charlotte, NC (October 24, 2022) – Daniel J. Pambianco, MD, FACG, was elected by the membership as the 2022-2023 President of the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG), a national medical organization representing more than 17,000 clinical gastroenterologists and other specialists in digestive diseases. Dr. Pambianco is a practicing gastroenterologist and managing partner of Gastro Health of Charlottesville, VA. He is also the founder of Charlottesville Medical Research, a local network of community-based physicians in private practice who conduct clinical research studies in the central Virginia area. Dr. Pambianco formerly served as the chair of the endoscopy/motility lab at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, VA, from 1992 to 2012.

Dr. Pambianco officially takes his position as President during the College’s Annual Scientific Meeting and Postgraduate Course, held this week in Charlotte, NC. In this position, Dr. Pambianco will lead the Board of Trustees as they oversee and guide the work of the College in alignment with ACG’s mission and vision.

Dr. Pambianco’s service to the College includes leadership roles on the Board of Governors and Board of Trustees. From 2003 to 2011, he was elected ACG Governor for Virginia, serving as a Regional Councilor from 2006 to 2011, Vice Chair from 2010 to 2012, then Chair from 2012 to 2014. A Trustee of the College since 2014, Dr. Pambianco has served as an ACG officer since 2018.

Significant committee service has also marked Dr. Pambianco’s involvement with ACG. He was Chair of the Constitution and Bylaws Committee from 2006 to 2009 and served on the following committees: Membership (2008-2010); Practice Management, Chair (2009-2011); FDA Related Matters (2012-2018); Professionalism (2014-2018); Credentials (2018-2019); and Legislative and Public Policy Council (2020-2021). Since 2019, he has served on the Finance and Budget Committee (Chair, 2019-2020).

He served as President and Medical Director of Charlottesville Medical Research from 1990 to 2015 He is the principal investigator on all gastroenterology and bariatric trials conducted by CMR and has participated in numerous trial designs, publications, and served as an industry consultant.

Dr. Pambianco has been active in organizational leadership roles at the state, national and international levels. He currently serves on the executive board of the Virginia Gastroenterology Society and served as president from 2001 to 2002. He was a member of the Medicare Carrier Advisory Committee for the Commonwealth of Virginia from 2001 to 2010. In 2008, Dr. Pambianco became the Treasurer of GI Political Action Committee until 2011, then served as its President until 2015.

From 2011 to 2016, Dr. Pambianco was a member of the FDA Sedation Product Workgroup and during that time was also a member of the International Committee for the Advancement of Procedural Sedation. Dr. Pambianco was a member of the Board of Trustees for the Academy of Physicians in Clinical Research from 2015 to 2017. Since 2019, he has been a member of the Executive Board of GI OnDEMAND, a virtual integrated care and support platform providing access to multidisciplinary GI expertise and educational resources.

Dr. Pambianco earned his medical degree at the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine in the British West Indies. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Robert Packer Hospital/Guthrie Clinic in Sayre, Pennsylvania, and his fellowship in gastroenterology at the University of Virginia Health Services Center at Charlottesville. He is a former Assistant Professor of Medicine and Director of Endoscopy Services at the University of Virginia.

“For me, ACG has been a vibrant and progressive home for professional growth and opportunity through unparalleled mission-driven collegiality,” said Dr. Pambianco. “My goal as president is to broaden our educational support for our members during some of the most challenging times for the practice of medicine in general, and particularly GI. I also hope to bring a greater focus on achieving and maintaining high performance private practice as a continued vocation in these challenging times,” he added.

About the American College of Gastroenterology

