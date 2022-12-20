Newswise — University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) Dean Mark T. Gladwin, MD, announced today that David E. Marcozzi, MD, MHS-CL, MHS-CL, FACEP, Professor of Emergency Medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) and Chief Clinical Officer/Senior Vice President at the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC), has been appointed to serve as the Associate Dean for UMMC Clinical Affairs at UMSOM, effective immediately. He will retain his UMMC position as Chief Clinical Officer and Senior Vice President while serving in this new capacity.

Dr. Marcozzi, who has been with the UMSOM since 2016, is a highly regarded leader with more than 20 years of experience in academic medicine and a decade of experience in the federal government, holding positions within the United States Department of Health and Human Services and the White House as a senior leader and subject matter expert on health delivery, emergency care, and emergency preparedness. Most recently, he was widely recognized for his leadership and service as the COVID-19 Incident Commander for the University of Maryland, Baltimore’s Unified Command, and the University of Maryland Medical System, as well as his role as Senior Medical Advisor to the Governor for COVID-19.

“Dr. Marcozzi is an exemplary leader who thrives at leading multidisciplinary teams to address current health challenges,” said Mark T. Gladwin, MD, Vice President for Medical Affairs, University of Maryland, Baltimore, and the John Z. and Akiko K. Bowers Distinguished Professor and Dean, University of Maryland School of Medicine. “In addition to his tremendous leadership ability, Dr. Marcozzi has proven to be a subject matter expert on Maryland’s healthcare economics, emergency preparedness, and care delivery system. He will play an invaluable role as a member of our senior cabinet.”

As an Associate Dean, Dr. Marcozzi will report to Dean Gladwin and work closely with the UM Faculty Physicians, Inc. (FPI) President and the Chief Administrative Officer of FPI to promote strategic and operational alignment, improving patient care, operational efficiency, and synergy between UMMC and UMSOM. Dr. Marcozzi will be a senior leader in planning, directing, and implementing programs, policies, and procedures for UMSOM to ensure the integration of best practices and evidence-based, outcome-oriented clinical knowledge and skills.

Focusing much of his attention on high-quality and efficient patient care, Dr. Marcozzi will work to ensure the seamless execution of care delivery across both campuses of UMMC and partner with providers to drive clinical activities that are needed for optimal practice and hospital performance. His efforts will also include work to improve patient satisfaction, practice growth, and financial performance while fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive professional environment. In collaboration with Clinical Department Chairs, Center/Program Directors, and finance leaders, he will develop innovative funds flow models and service lines that support a robust and sustainable clinical and educational/academic enterprise.

“I am honored to accept the new role of Associate Dean for UMMC Clinical Affairs and welcome the opportunity to further integrate clinical care, education, and research within our school and medical center,” said Dr. Marcozzi. “Healthcare delivery has and continues to face issues that challenge us all. In this position and to the best of my ability, I will support everyone who stands up, steps forward, and comes to work within our Medical Center to improve the delivery of patient care. Our commitment to compassion, discovery, and excellence is a testament to our school's leadership and dedication to our patients and community.”

He previously served as UMMC Assistant Chief Medical Officer and Baltimore City Fire Department’s Deputy Medical Director for the Mobile Integrated Health - Community Paramedicine Program. This program’s public-private partnership model, which he helped to create, gained national attention as a model of multidisciplinary health support for patients transitioning from hospitalization to home or needing timely, urgent care.

In 2006, Dr. Marcozzi completed a congressional fellowship at the U.S. Senate, serving on the Bioterrorism and Public Health Preparedness Subcommittee, where he assisted in drafting the Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act. As a prior member of the HHS National Disaster Medical System, he responded to multiple disasters, including the September 11, 2001 attack on the World Trade Center.

The author of several articles and scientific manuscripts, Dr. Marcozzi, is also the recipient of numerous military and civilian awards, including the National Security Council Outstanding Achievement Award, a Certificate of Appreciation from the Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism, the Army Medical Department 'A' Proficiency Designator, the Army Commendation Medal, the National Disaster Medical System Distinguished Member Award and a Special Founders Award for Exemplary Service from the University of Maryland, Baltimore. He was also presented with the Duke Emergency Medicine Distinguished Faculty Award and named the 2021 Physician of the Year by the Maryland Chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians.

Dr. Marcozzi earned a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from Boston College and his medical degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine. He completed his residency in Emergency Medicine at Brown University School of Medicine, serving as Chief Resident in his final training year. He also earned a Master of Health Sciences in Clinical Leadership degree from the Duke University School of Medicine. He recently retired from the United States Army Reserves at the rank of Colonel with over 21 years of service.

About the University of Maryland School of Medicine

Now in its third century, the University of Maryland School of Medicine was chartered in 1807 as the first public medical school in the United States. It continues today as one of the fastest growing, top-tier biomedical research enterprises in the world -- with 46 academic departments, centers, institutes, and programs, and a faculty of more than 3,000 physicians, scientists, and allied health professionals, including members of the National Academy of Medicine and the National Academy of Sciences, and a distinguished two-time winner of the Albert E. Lasker Award in Medical Research. With an operating budget of more than $1.3 billion, the School of Medicine works closely in partnership with the University of Maryland Medical Center and Medical System to provide research-intensive, academic and clinically based care for nearly 2 million patients each year. The School of Medicine has nearly $600 million in extramural funding, with most of its academic departments highly ranked among all medical schools in the nation in research funding. As one of the seven professional schools that make up the University of Maryland, Baltimore campus, the School of Medicine has a total population of nearly 9,000 faculty and staff, including 2,500 students, trainees, residents, and fellows. The combined School of Medicine and Medical System (“University of Maryland Medicine”) has an annual budget of over $6 billion and an economic impact of nearly $20 billion on the state and local community. The School of Medicine, which ranks as the 8th highest among public medical schools in research productivity (according to the Association of American Medical Colleges profile) is an innovator in translational medicine, with 606 active patents and 52 start-up companies. In the latest U.S. News & World Report ranking of the Best Medical Schools, published in 2021, the UM School of Medicine is ranked #9 among the 92 public medical schools in the U.S., and in the top 15 percent (#27) of all 192 public and private U.S. medical schools. The School of Medicine works locally, nationally, and globally, with research and treatment facilities in 36 countries around the world. Visit medschool.umaryland.edu