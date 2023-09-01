BYLINE: Ongoing Heat Causing Illness

David Winter, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, answers the most common patient questions and reacts to the latest medical research.

  • Are we seeing more heat-related illness because of the ongoing extreme heat? (SOT@ :14, TRT :20)
  • Cooler weather doesn’t appear to be in sight. What should we watch out for as this heat continues? (SOT@ :43, TRT :47)
  • At what point should you seek medical attention? (SOT@ 1:38, TRT :24)
  • Who should be most concerned about, and is most susceptible to, heat-related illnesses? (SOT@ 2:11, TRT :44)
