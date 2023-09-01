David Winter, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, answers the most common patient questions and reacts to the latest medical research.

Are we seeing more heat-related illness because of the ongoing extreme heat? (SOT@ :14, TRT :20)

Cooler weather doesn’t appear to be in sight. What should we watch out for as this heat continues? (SOT@ :43, TRT :47)

At what point should you seek medical attention? (SOT@ 1:38, TRT :24)

Who should be most concerned about, and is most susceptible to, heat-related illnesses? (SOT@ 2:11, TRT :44)

Video b-roll begins @ 3:05, TRT 1:20

To request an interview or find health story ideas, please visit the Health News for Journalists page on the Baylor Scott & White Newsroom .

As a media outlet, you are permitted to use this content for editorial purposes. Should you have any questions, please contact Deke Jones, director of media relations, at [email protected] or 214-820-6722.