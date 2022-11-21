Newswise — (Baltimore, MD) – Debashish Bose, M.D., PhD, FACS, Medical Director of Surgical Oncology at Mercy and The Center for Hepatobiliary Disease at Mercy, is the guest for the hospital’s ongoing talk show series, “Medoscopy,” airing on Facebook Watch, Tues.-Wed., Nov. 29th and 30th at 5:30 p.m. EST (www.facebook.com/MercyMedicalCenter).

In this latest installment, timed for November – Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month – Dr. Bose discusses his work with cutting-edge cancer treatment options, including minimally invasive and robotic surgery for late-stage and complex oncologic disease such as liver cancer and pancreatic cancer.

On more personal notes, Dr. Bose discusses his time “working (at Mercy) various jobs in the summers as a young person, and as a volunteer when I was in high school.” Though he briefly contemplated politics as a potential career, the influence of parents – both doctors – and family friends who were also physicians, helped set his path toward medicine.

Dr. Bose is one of the region’s leading surgeons in the use of the NanoKnife System to treat pancreatic cancer, liver cancer, small tumors and recurrent disease. The NanoKnife System is next-generation technology involving low-current, high-voltage electrical energy, used to treat diseased tissue without damaging surrounding healthy cells.

Dr. Bose works in close collaboration with the liver and pancreatic experts at Mercy’s Institute for Digestive Health and Liver Disease.

