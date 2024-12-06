Newswise — In the United States, homelessness is a persistent challenge intertwined with issues like mental health and addiction. Policy debates often struggle to make meaningful progress, burdened by stigma, prejudice, and politics. However, Dr. Deborah Padgett, a professor at NYU’s Silver School of Social Work, is using data-driven research to explore practical solutions.



Dr. Padgett highlights the transformative potential of programs like Housing First, an approach that provides immediate access to housing without preconditions. Through groundbreaking studies, such as randomized clinical trials, Housing First has demonstrated remarkable success rates, with up to 80-90% of participants remaining housed after a year. These programs not only restore dignity but are also cost-effective, as they reduce expenses related to emergency services and shelters.



The latest episode of the Curious by Nature podcast, titled “There Is a Solution to Homelessness” featuring Dr. Deborah Padgett is now available on Spotify and Apple Podcast.



Curious by Nature, presented by Newswise, is a podcast for curious people. In each episode, listeners can travel briefly into the fascinating world that comes with years of dedication to one field of study. Be inspired by the many amazing things that are going on right now, some of which may have a major effect on our lives. Enjoy this concentrated knowledge from experts. We hope you can take inspiration from glimpses of innovation, dedication, and discovery.



Follow us!

Spotify Podcast: https://bit.ly/41k9e0k

Apple Podcast:https://bit.ly/41sIE54