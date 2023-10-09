Newswise — (Baltimore, MD) – Deepa Masrani, M.D., Director of The Tyanna O'Brien Center for Women's Imaging at Mercy, and Wen C. Liang, D.O., FACOS, an experienced breast cancer surgeon with The Hoffberger Breast Center at Mercy, are the featured guests for the October 2023 edition of Medoscopy as the nation recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The 30-minute talk show which airs in two parts will be featured on Facebook Watch, Wednesday and Thursday, October 25th and 26th at 5:30 p.m. EST (www.facebook.com/MercyMedicalCenter). To view past episodes, visit the Medoscopy playlist on the Mercy Medical Center YOUTUBE channel.

In this latest installment, Dr. Masrani and Dr. Liang discuss how they work in tandem in the diagnosis and treatment of breast disease and breast cancer. In addition, Drs. Masrani and Liang each explore their beginnings in Mumbai and Taiwan, respectively, how they got into medicine, and what women should keep in mind when it comes to breast cancer. Dr. Masrani discussed trips to Istanbul and Peru, and Dr. Liang mentioned her family’s interest in boating, fishing and crabbing.

Medoscopy is filmed on the campus of Mercy Medical Center in downtown Baltimore with video, sound, and lighting by Zinnia Film.

