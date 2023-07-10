Dominic Lucia, MD, at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center, answers common patient questions and reacts to the latest medical research.

What are some steps to take to make sure your child has a fun and safe week at camp? ([email protected] :14, TRT :31)

What are some ways to prevent dehydration? ([email protected] :53, TRT :29)

Is plain water enough in our camper’s water bottle? ([email protected] 1:32, TRT :36)

What are common heat related illnesses? ([email protected] 2:17, TRT :53)

Video b-roll begins @ 3:19, TRT :21

To request an interview or find health story ideas, please visit the Health News for Journalists page on the Baylor Scott & White Newsroom .

As a media outlet, you are permitted to use this content for editorial purposes.