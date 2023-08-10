Newswise — (Baltimore, MD) – Gregory V. Gasbarro, M.D. and Clayton Alexander, M.D., board certified and Fellowship trained orthopedic surgeons with The Shoulder, Elbow, Wrist and Hand Center at Mercy are the featured guests on Mercy Medical Center’s monthly talk show, “Medoscopy,” airing Wednesday and Thursday, August 23rd and 24th at 5:30 p.m. EST (www.facebook.com/MercyMedicalCenter).

At the Center, Drs. Alexander and Gasbarro provide advanced surgical and non-surgical upper extremity care for degenerative diseases, acute trauma, as well as sports-related and workplace injuries.

A 30-minute pre-taped program exploring the background and lives of Mercy clinicians, patients and others, Medoscopy was launched in spring 2021 and airs in two 15-minute segments. To view past episodes, visit the Medoscopy playlist on the Mercy Medical Center YOUTUBE channel.

In this latest installment, Dr. Gasbarro discusses how he gravitated his study of engineering to medicine, and how he was mentored by Freddie H. Fu, M.D., creator of The University of Pittsburgh Medical School’s world-renowned Orthopaedic and sports medicine program.

Dr. Alexander, whose father was a doctor and his mother, a nurse, described growing up in Howard County, Maryland, and despite finding interest in a variety of different medical disciplines, ultimately chose orthopedics for his field.

Both Drs. Gasbarro and Alexander share items of personal interest as well, including Dr. Gasbarro’s lifelong interest in soccer, taking part in the game from age 4 through college while also playing internationally, and how Dr. Alexander as a child paged through his surgeon father’s copy of the medical text, Basic Physiology and Anatomy, amazed that the human body could be so complicated, and how one could know and understand it.

