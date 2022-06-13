Newswise — Internist Dr. James Bobllick is retiring this week after more than 30 years of practicing medicine with his brothers, Dr. John Boblick and Dr. William Boblick. As he looks forward to retirement, he says, "I have mixed emotions. I've got a tear in one eye and a smile on my face." He's eager to spend more time with his wife Pam and their 10 grandchildren who live in 4 different states. And while he says won't miss the emails, he knows he'll miss his patients and committed caregivers he's worked with.

His brother William, also an internist, began the practice back in 1981 and brought Jim on in 1985. Brother John, an internist and pediatrician, joined the practice in 1986. William says working with his brothers "has been one of the greatest joys in my life. In all the years of practice, I had my best friends. And in medicine, to have a partner you can trust with the care of your patients and never once have a doubt that they're going to do they're going to provide the best care is one of the biggest comforts you could ever have."

The Claps family is just one of the thousands of families who have turned to Dr. James Boblick over the years. For more than 30 years, Dr. Boblick cared for the three generations of the family. Rocco Claps is most grateful for the care he provided his parents in their final days. Dr. Boblick made a house call to see his father Rocco who had battled Parkinson's disease for years. "I can't even describe how much it meant to us. It was unlike anything I'd ever seen a doctor do," said Rocco.

Years later Dr. Boblick did the same for Rocco's mom when she was in hospice at home, saying, "he always made her feel respected and admired for what she did to take care of my dad." Rocco joked recently with Dr. Boblick that he wasn't supposed to retire until Rocco died, adding "he's just an amazing, loving, wonderful person."

Brother Dr. John Boblick describes James as compassionate, hardworking, dilligent and empathetic. He also approaches his brother's retirement with mixed emotions. "I'm happy for him, but sad that I’m not going to be working with him."

John's son Kevin, also an internist and pediatrician, joined the practice three years ago. He and his partners feel a special responsibility as the older generation of Boblicks begin to retire. "They set the bar very high. It gives me something to strive for. If I can be half as good a doctor as they are, I'll be doing alright."

You can find photos of the Boblicks at this link. Both photos can be captioned Dr. William Boblick, Dr. James Boblick and Dr. John Boblick.

###

