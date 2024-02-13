CLEVELAND – Jeanne Lackamp, MD, DFAPA, FACLP, has been selected to serve as Chair of Department of Psychiatry, Psychiatrist in Chief for University Hospitals (UH), and Director of the UH Behavioral Health Institute.

The need for behavioral health services continues to increase locally and across the country. The population is still struggling with the effects of the pandemic, while more people report a sense of isolation and depression. An unprecedented number of Americans are dying from drug overdoses. From popular media to medical literature, calls to address behavioral health needs are on the rise.

“Behavioral health is health. It’s always the right time to focus on this crucial aspect of total healthcare,” said Dr. Lackamp. “While we’re treating patients in every other realm of healthcare – whether that be primary care arenas, or specialties from cardiology, to sports medicine, to oncology and beyond – all caregivers interact with patients who may also have behavioral health needs, so there’s always an opportunity to support the mental health of our patients and connect them with the care they need.”

“Dr. Lackamp’s leadership efforts will ensure access and high-quality behavioral healthcare in Northeast Ohio,” said University Hospitals CEO Cliff A. Megerian, MD, FACS, Jane and Henry Meyer Chief Executive Officer Distinguished Chair. “She will work collaboratively across UH and with our community partners to develop strategies that establish, support and strengthen care for our neighbors and friends.”

Dr. Lackamp will move the program forward by focusing on providing innovative and equitable behavioral health care for patients through quality-focused, evidence-based, trauma-informed care.

“To be successful, we have to start by addressing the stigma of seeking help,” said Dr. Lackamp. “We can do this by building trust directly with our patients, by providing excellent care of every patient, every day, in every venue. But we need to go further and build trust in the community through outreach and by training the caregivers of the future.”

Dr. Lackamp joined UH in 2008. A native Clevelander, she earned her medical degree at Northeast Ohio Medical University and completed her psychiatry residency at the University of Iowa. As a consultation-liaison psychiatrist at UH Cleveland Medical Center, Dr. Lackamp has led team-based patient care, teaching, administrative and quality initiatives. Dr. Lackamp worked with others to establish the UH Pain Management Institute in 2018, helping patients and providers address pain concerns in an effective, holistic, and evidence-based manner.

With her selection as Chair of the UH Department of Psychiatry and Director of the Behavioral Health Institute, Dr. Lackamp becomes the first such woman leader at University Hospitals.

