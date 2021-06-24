Newswise — DETROIT – Kathleen Yaremchuk, M.D., chair of the Department of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery at Henry Ford Health System, was elected president-elect of the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS).

Dr. Yaremchuk will serve as president-elect for one year, beginning with the AAO-HNS’s annual meeting this October. When she becomes president in October 2022, she’ll be the first Henry Ford otolaryngologist to hold the top leadership position. With approximately 13,000 members, AAO-HNS is one of the world’s largest organizations representing specialists who treat the ears, nose, throat and related structures of the head and neck. It is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year.

Dr. Yaremchuk has served on the board of directors and as chair of several committees for the AAO-HNSF. In 2020 she received the Helen F. Krause, MD Trailblazer Award from Women in Otolaryngology. In 2011, Dr. Yaremchuk received the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Foundation Jerome C. Goldstein Public Service Award. She currently is chair of its leadership development and mentorship initiative. Dr. Yaremchuk is board certified in both otolaryngology and sleep medicine and is recognized internationally for her contributions to the field. She earned her medical degree from the University of Michigan and completed her otolaryngology training at the University of Chicago and Cook County Hospital.

In addition to her leadership roles at the AAO-HNS, Dr. Yaremchuk is chair of the Henry Ford Board of Governors for the Henry Ford Medical Group, the first female physician to serve in this role. Additionally, Dr. Yaremchuk is the first physician to serve as chair of Henry Ford’s Board of Directors’ Patient Safety and Quality Committee, which works to ensure the highest-quality of care for all patients of Henry Ford Health System. She has also served on the Physician Advisory Committee for the National Committee for Quality Assurance and on the National Quality Forum task force for ambulatory measures.