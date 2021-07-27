Newswise — (July 27, 2021) -- The ATS Research Program and the American Lung Association have awarded Laurie Eldredge, MD, PhD, of the University of Washington/Seattle Children’s Hospital a $100,000 Partner Grant. The ATS Research Program Partner Grants provide crucial support to talented investigators from around the world, launching careers dedicated to scientific discovery and better patient care.

For Dr. Eldredge, the grant will help support her research project, “Airway epithelial cell regulation of amphiregulin and extracellular matrix in Bronchopulmonary dysplasia.” She wrote in her application summary that “This award provides critical support to generate data for manuscripts and grants as I work toward scientific independence.” Bronchopulmonary dysplasia is an understudied and common cause of morbidity in infants who were born prematurely.

“The American Thoracic Society partnered with the American Lung Association to co-fund a research grant for young investigators at important crossroads of their careers,” said Karen Ridge, PhD, chair of Scientific Grant Review Committee. “Like Dr. Eldredge, these investigators are still in training or just gaining independence as faculty at academic institutions. By supporting young investigators, this funding structure creates a pipeline of scientists committed to lung disease research.”

“It is an honor and a pleasure to help fund Dr. Eldredge’s critical research of bronchopulmonary dysplasia,” said American Lung Association Chief Medical Officer Albert Rizzo, MD. “Her project fills a real need for an understudied chronic lung disease that affects newborns. The more we know about it, the better we can prevent this cause of infant mortality.”

About the ATS Research Program The American Thoracic Society and its Research Program are improving respiratory health worldwide by supporting young investigators in pulmonary, critical care, and sleep medicine. The ATS Research Program, established in 2004, bolsters new investigators as they strive to launch independent research careers dedicated to innovation in patient care.

Since 2004, the Research Program has awarded $21.9 million in research grants to 321 investigators who have gone on to secure more than $491 million in federal funding. That's a return on investment of $22 per dollar awarded.