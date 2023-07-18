Liana Apostolova, MD is the associate dean of Alzheimer's disease research at Indiana University School of Medicine. Dr. Apostolova and others presented results of the phase 3 clinical trial of Donanemab at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference. The study, also published recently in JAMA, showed Donanemab significantly slowed cognitive and functional decline in people with early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease.

Apostolova is available for interviews about the trial results. More information about her research and expertise can be found at this link.