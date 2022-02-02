Dr. Lisa Grant Ludwig is a nationally recognized expert in disaster resilience who is available to provide commentary on the current earthquakes in Oklahoma. Much of her work focuses on the broad population health impacts and policy implications of natural disasters like earthquakes.

She has published dozens of peer-reviewed articles on earthquakes, formulated policy recommendations for academic research facilities throughout the U.S., and spearheaded research funded by NASA.

UCI faculty profile: https://www.faculty.uci.edu/profile.cfm?faculty_id=4545